June Elizabeth Jones
Richmond - June Jones: A Life
June Elizabeth Daugherty Jones, 90, wife of Sanford L Jones, Sr., died March 23, 2019, at their home in Richmond, KY.
Mrs. Jones was born on August 30, 1928, at the Kentucky Baptist Hospital in Louisville, KY, to Henry W. Daugherty and Gladys Mason Daugherty. She is predeceased by her parents, brother, Henry "Hank" W. Daugherty, Jr., and his wife, Mary Lou Daugherty, of Louisville.
June grew up in the Crescent Hill section of Louisville. She received her BA Ed degree from the University of Louisville in 1950 and her MA Ed degree from the University of Kentucky in 1955. From 1950-56, she taught at Albert S. Brandeis Elementary School in Louisville. While attending UK, during the summer of 1954, she met Sanford L. Jones, and they were married on August 18, 1956, at Crescent Hill Methodist Church in Louisville.
In 1961, the family moved to Richmond, KY, where Dr. Jones had accepted a faculty position in the Department of Biology at Eastern Kentucky State College. During almost 58 years of living in Richmond, the joy of June's life was her family. Throughout their childhood she was there to support her children. In later years she experienced new fulfillment as a grandmother to her four grandchildren.
June was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Richmond since 1961. Over the years she served as a Sunday school teacher and in other positions of leadership. In the community she was active in the League of Women Voters. A joy to June was membership in the Rebecca Boone Homemakers Club for 50 years. Through Eastern Kentucky University, she was a member of EKU Women and a member of the Foreign Foods Group for many years.
Reflecting on her life, June said the she had experienced the joy and happiness of seeing her family grow and sharing in their accomplishments. She always had a smile and her love and kindness endeared her to her family and many friends.
In addition to her loving husband of 62 years, Sanford, she is survived by two sons: Sanford Logan Jones, Jr., M.D., and his wife, Susan, of Cincinnati, OH, and their children, Ryan, Maggie, and Lucy; Henry Mason Jones, M.D., and his wife, Christa, of Rancho Mirage, CA, and their daughter, Lily; and one daughter: Catherine Elizabeth Jones, Architect, of New York City.
The life of June Elizabeth Daugherty Jones will celebrated at the First United Methodist Church, 401 West Main Street, Richmond, KY, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church that morning from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, with the service at 11:00 am. Burial will be the following day at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, KY.
Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 25, 2019