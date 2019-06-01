Services
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
June Frances Gelthaus


June Frances Gelthaus

Bardstown - A Bardstown resident, Miss June Frances Gelthaus, 84, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born June 7, 1934 in Louisville to the late Herman Rudolph and Marion Helen Curry Gelthaus. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Mary Catherine Van Cleave. June was a retired photo engraver and Marine Corps veteran.

Survivors include 3 nieces, Marilyn Van Cleave, Joan Van Cleave, and Ruth Van Cleave, 2 nephews, Michael and Walter Van Cleave.

Cremation was chosen by the family. Inurnment will be in Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 1, 2019
