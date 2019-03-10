|
June Lloyd
Louisville - June Stallings Lloyd, 91 passed away on Friday, March 8, after suffering a stroke on February 12. She was born in Louisville, KY, September 23, 1927 at St. Anthony's Hospital to her parents, Oscar Leroy Stallings and Hattie Pauline Stallings. June was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth E. Lloyd of thirty four years; her husband, Harold Empson of fourteen years; and her wonderful companion, Cal Buch. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Paula Gish (Glen); and son, Keith Lloyd (Diane); her four grandchildren, Trevor Gish (Carla), Brent Gish (Renee), Erin Denny (Chris) and Collin Lloyd; along with her five precious great grandchildren, Ava Gish, Gavin Gish, Indira, Sterling, and Ellis Denny; as well as her devoted brother, Lowery Stallings (Becky); their families and cousins. June's childhood was not an easy one, but she knew at age five when she started taking piano lessons that music would be her passion for life. She taught piano lessons starting at age 17 and continued to teach for 63 years. As a graduate from Atherton High School in 1944, June kept pursuing her dream, working several jobs, and putting herself through college with scholarships earned along the way. June married Kenneth E. Lloyd June 25, 1948, and as the mother of two she graduated in 1954 from the School of Music at the University of Louisville. She also studied with Dr. Maurice Henson and took piano and organ classes at the Baptist Theological Seminary. She was a church organist for over sixty years in various churches, and some of her fondest memories were directing a youth choir at Buechel Methodist traveling to several states to perform. From 1960-1980 June was a member and served as President of the Greater Louisville Teachers Association, where she made several wonderful life-long friends that still meet for lunch regularly. Aside from music she also was a member of Hikes Point Women's Club, and has stayed in touch with many of those members, including her Derby Dinner group. After retiring from teaching piano, at age 80, June became the accompanist for the Joyous Singers in 2007, performing many concerts each year until February, 2019. These were definitely some of her favorite years.
For the last three years, June resided at Brownsboro Park and enjoyed her independent life meeting new friends, her walking buddies, attending bible study group, playing Bingo and pinochle, and really cherished her many talks with the second floor "girls!" She was so proud to have her Baby Grand piano in her apartment which she played for hours each day! Being very active, especially in her later years, and sharing her music with others, enjoying both her new and longtime friends, and being with her family, especially her five great grands, was what kept June going strong for 91 1/2 years, she was truly blessed and we will miss her love and talents deeply. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2:00pm at Evergreen Dignity Chapel, 4623 Preston Highway with visitation on Tuesday from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. Thanks to Norton's Brownsboro Hospital, Frazier Rehab, Signature at Jefferson Place, and Hosparus for their wonderful care during these last few weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a contribution to "Joyous Singers", checks payable to Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2501 Rudy Lane, Louisville, KY 40207.Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with June's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019