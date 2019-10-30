|
|
June Marie Joseph
Louisville - June Marie Joseph, 78, wife of John Joseph passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville. June was born in Sneedville, Tennessee on June 5, 1941 the daughter of the late William and Naomi Edens. June was a "Domestic Goddess" that enjoyed puzzles, reading, playing the lotto and gambling. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother and great grandmother.
Besides her husband of 45 years, she leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Cathy Rogers (Rex), Lori Fisher (Gary), sons, Eugene Burgin Jr. (Tamra), sister, Linda Miller (David), brother, Frankie Edens (Patti), 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, her dog scooter, and many other relatives and friends. June was preceded in death by her son, Robbie Burgin, sisters, Virgie Sparrow and Faye Hahn, brothers, Marvin, Joe, Carmel, and James Edens.
A service celebrating June's life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:00pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Road, Louisville, Ky, 40241. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 12:00pm-7:00 and Monday from 9:00am until the time of the service.
Condolences may be made at www.Lmgfuneralhomeeast.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019