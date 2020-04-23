Services
June Straney Bridgewater

June Straney Bridgewater Obituary
June Straney Bridgewater

Louisville - June Straney Bridgewater has died after a long illness at the age of 87. She passed away on April 22 at her home in Louisville, surrounded by members of her family. One of twelve children of Roy B. Hourigan and Mary Chambers Hourigan, she grew up in Gravel Switch, Kentucky, attended Lebanon High School and graduated from Hodgenville High School. Her life was one generously devoted to family and to compassionate service, and to both of these she brought a depth of personal experience that united a notably brave spirit and a loving heart. Her early adulthood saw many years as a pastor's wife in Jeffersontown, assisting her husband, the Revd. Edward Straney, but also carving out a dynamic role for church service in her own right. In her early forties, she completed nursing studies at Jefferson Community College and began a long career in nursing, bringing care that was loving, expert, and tireless to patients in intensive care at Louisville's Baptist East Hospital. Later in life she enjoyed to the fullest the pleasures of her beautiful garden and the joys of ballroom dancing. But no joys surpassed that of her family who were so long blessed with her companionship, counsel, and unflagging love.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 31 years, Edward Bridgewater, her daughters, Katherine Plank (Steven) and Rebecca Russell (Joseph); her stepchildren, Glenn Bridgewater (Jill) and Laura Lyons (Brian); her grandchildren Erika Plank Hagan (Andrew), Aidan Plank (Charlotte), Elizabeth Russell (Richard Sandford), and Kara Bridgewater, Damon Lyons (Michelle), and Brandon Lyons; and her great-grandchildren, Isaac Hagan, Kai Hagan, Owen Sandford, Charles Plank, Dayla Lyons, and Myah Lyons. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Straney.

The family is grateful for the care given by Hosparus Health of Louisville. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are invited to donate to the .

A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
