June Zenger
Louisville - June Zenger, 92, of Louisville, formerly of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on September 1, 2019.
She was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church. June loved baking and watching sports, especially WWE wrestling.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, George C. (Maureen) and Richard Zenger; and two granddaughters, Emily Bass (Nick) and Madeline Zenger.
She was preceded in passing by her loving husband, Dr. George Zenger, and her son, Grady Whitaker.
June was a loving and loyal mother and wife. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of her life will be conducted at 7 PM, Thursday, September 5, at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. Memorial visitation will be from 5 -7 PM on Thursday.
In lieu of customary expressions of sympathy the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the or the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019