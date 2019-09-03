Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Zenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Zenger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Zenger Obituary
June Zenger

Louisville - June Zenger, 92, of Louisville, formerly of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on September 1, 2019.

She was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church. June loved baking and watching sports, especially WWE wrestling.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, George C. (Maureen) and Richard Zenger; and two granddaughters, Emily Bass (Nick) and Madeline Zenger.

She was preceded in passing by her loving husband, Dr. George Zenger, and her son, Grady Whitaker.

June was a loving and loyal mother and wife. She will be greatly missed.

A celebration of her life will be conducted at 7 PM, Thursday, September 5, at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. Memorial visitation will be from 5 -7 PM on Thursday.

In lieu of customary expressions of sympathy the family has requested memorial contributions be made to the or the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now