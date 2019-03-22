|
Junior Crawford
New Salisbury, IN - Junior Crawford, age 71, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Junior was born on April 24, 1947 in New Salisbury, IN to Henry and Bessie Herd Crawford. He retired with 31 years of service from Verizon Communications, Inc. in Corydon, IN. He was a 1965 graduate of Morgan Twp. High School, he served for 6 years in the US Army Reserve, he was a member of the Central Barren United Methodist Church, and a member of Masonic Lodge 457 in Fredericksburg, IN and 591 in Crandall. Junior loved traveling, fishing, IU basketball, and most of all telling jokes.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Luther Crawford.
He is survived by his wife Barbara J. (Hake) Crawford; son, Randall Crawford; daughter, Chrisie (Bobby) Dorton; granddaughter Erin Dorton; 6 brothers-Robert (Ree), Bill (Pat), Charlie (Janie), Ray (Jennifer), Eugene (Diana), Ernie Crawford; and 5 sisters-Edna Carney, Mamie (Jim) Burnsides, Gerry (Steve) Porenski, Wanda (Chuck) Rhodes, and Virginia Darlene (John) Tackett.
Funeral service will be held at Love Funeral Home on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in the Central Barren Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 and again on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. with service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Barren United Methodist Church, c/o Charlie Crawford, 10520 Crawford Road NE, New Salisbury, IN 47161.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019