Junius Kenney



St. Matthews - Junius Kenney, age 91 passed away September 16th, 2020. Mr. Kenney was born on March 31, 1929 in Nicholas County. He retired from Twolane Barber Shop after fifty plus years with customers calling him Red or Pop. Junius is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Doris Mae and his four children, William Robert, Cllie, Junius Dale and Jolene, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Patty Ann Lovekamp. Junius wishes were to be cremated and no funeral services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store