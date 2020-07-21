1/1
Justin David Owen
LOUISVILLE - Justin David Owen, 35, beloved son of Mary Jo (Dumeyer) Flaherty, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Louisville, KY.

Justin was an Alumni of St. Pius X grade school, Trinity High School and the University of Louisville. While he graduated from UofL, Justin bled only blue for his beloved Kentucky Wildcats. Justin was a client executive at Trane at the time of his passing.

Justin loved spending time with his family and friends, at many events including; tailgating, watching sports, fantasy football, listening to 90's and early 2000's rap music with a cold Coors Light and attending family get togethers.

Justin was preceded in death by his dad, John Owen in 2011; grandparents, Floyd and Mildred Owen, Dave and Jane Dumeyer, Juanita Flaherty Lenahan and several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his mom, he is survived by his bonus dad, Kevin Flaherty, bonus siblings, Sean Flaherty (Melodi), Shannon Saunders (Andrew); bonus mom, Stacie Owen; bonus grandparents, Evelyn Aisman, Mike Murphy and Stan Aisman.

Additionally, Justin loved and was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

Public visitation will be held from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral mass will be private. A Celebration of Justin's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to WHAS Crusade for Children or the Fund for Families of Fallen Officers.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Much love and prayers to you Mary Jo and family during this difficult time!
Terry Gramig
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
Mary Jo & family,
Know that you are in our thoughts & prayers.
Justin was such a nice , kind young man with a beautiful smile always.
May you find peace & comfort of his loving memories.
Laura & Keith Capito
Friend
