Justin Lynch
Shepherdsville - Justin Tyler Lynch, age 34, of Shepherdsville returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Mr. Lynch was born in Louisville on August 21, 1985 to Ronald Lee and Tina Louise (Grassman) Lynch. Mr. Lynch was a North Bullitt graduate and a proud member of Iron Workers Local Union # 70.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Brown.
He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; sisters, Whitney Melcher (Steven), Rhonda Lynch (Mike) and Desiree West (Keith); grandmothers, Eljean Brwon Wheeler and Mary Derringer; nieces, Audrey and Aria Melcher and Courtney Royce; nephews, Cameron and Collin Royce; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 2 pm until 8 pm and on Thursday from 9 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019