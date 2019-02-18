Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Justin Ray Eichenberger Obituary
Justin Ray Eichenberger

Louisville - Justin Ray Eichenberger, 26, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.

Justin is a union carpenter.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Carolyn Eichenberger;

Survivors include his grandfather, Stanley Eichenberger; father, Kevin Ray Eichenberger; step-mom, Tracy L. Eichenberger; mother, Bridget Jacks; step-dad, Daniel W. Smith; grandparents, Veronica Humphrey & Sharon & Ricky Hiser; companion, Kasey C. Turner; three children, Chaslynn Rae, Jayce Ray Eichenberger & Cherish Raylee'awna Gumm; brothers, Tyler C. Durston, Shawn A. & Devin R. Eichenberger, Brandon S. & Danny R. Smith,&Justin & Daniel Allen; sisters, Brittany N. Jones, Taylor R Eichenberger, Amanda Floyd, Makayla Logdon & Alyssa Coronato; aunts & uncles, Cheryl Eichenberger, Carrie Jacks, Tommy Jones, Chris & Kristen Hiser, Jennifer & Yhantzee Taylor, Chris Jacks, Steve & Tina Genslinger & Christy Smith; niece, Remi Wilkins, nephew, Bronx Bickel; Cousins, Austin Poore, T. J., Chelsey & Camren Jones, Lisa, Mickey, Seth & Steven Genslinger, Alexis, Chase, Makiah, Shyloh Hiser, Jordan Morgan, Samantha, Dylan, & Kayla Crawford.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 - 8:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 10:00 A.M. Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 18, 2019
