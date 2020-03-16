Resources
Karen A. Klueh Obituary
New Albany, Indiana - Karen A. Klueh, 54, passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 at the Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. She was born in New Albany and attended St. John Paul II Catholic Church(St. Paul Campus). She is preceded in death by her mother: Becky Engleman Klueh. The family would especially like to thank Karen's caregivers at Baptist Health Floyd and Lincoln Hills Healthcare Center for the care, support and respect they showed Karen during her time there.

Survivors include her dad: David A. Klueh and several cousins including: Doug Klueh and Donna Flanagan.

A Celebration of Karen's life will be held at 10 AM Thursday March 19, 2020 at the Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook(1846 E. Oak St.) with burial in SCI-Graceland Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 - 6 PM Wednesday.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Rauch Industries or Brandon's House.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
