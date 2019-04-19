Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Ann Mitchell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Ann Mitchell Obituary
Karen Ann Mitchell

Louisville-Frankfort - Age 68, died Monday April 15, 2019 in her home.

She was retired technical support for South Central Bell and a native of Frankfort, KY. Preceded in death by her parents, Lowell M. and Bertha Mitchell, and her nephew Jason Andrew Mitchell.

Survived by her brother Donald Mitchell, niece Erin Michele Mitchell, nephews James Albert Mitchell and Jonathan David Mitchell (Meagan), great nephew Nolan Scott Mitchell and great niece Norah Findley Mitchell.

Visitation 10 am-2 pm with funeral 2 pm Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Burial to follow at Cave Hill cemetery.

Memorials to Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now