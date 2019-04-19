|
|
Karen Ann Mitchell
Louisville-Frankfort - Age 68, died Monday April 15, 2019 in her home.
She was retired technical support for South Central Bell and a native of Frankfort, KY. Preceded in death by her parents, Lowell M. and Bertha Mitchell, and her nephew Jason Andrew Mitchell.
Survived by her brother Donald Mitchell, niece Erin Michele Mitchell, nephews James Albert Mitchell and Jonathan David Mitchell (Meagan), great nephew Nolan Scott Mitchell and great niece Norah Findley Mitchell.
Visitation 10 am-2 pm with funeral 2 pm Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Burial to follow at Cave Hill cemetery.
Memorials to Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019