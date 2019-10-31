Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Karen C. Tuttle

Karen C. Tuttle Obituary
Karen C. Tuttle

Louisville - 63, gained her wings Monday Oct. 21, 2019 at her home with her husband at her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Dorothy Craven, and grandson Justus Tuttle.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Michael; children, Sarena, Tina; grandchildren, Krista, Seth, Amber, Raven, James, Olivia, Mark, and William; great grandchildren, Athena, Ryder, Jacelyn, Nolan, Ryler, Carmen and a host of family and friends. She will be buried at the family cemetery with a graveside service Nov. 2, 2019.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
