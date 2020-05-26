Karen Dugan Newby
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Dugan Newby

Charlestown, Indiana - Karen Dugan Newby, 78, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home in Charlestown, Indiana. She was born on July 7, 1941 to the late Florian and Mary Marjorie Dugan in Vevay, Indiana. Karen retired from the United States Census Bureau. In the earlier years she worked at ICI America and was the former co-owner of Auto Body of Louisville.

Survivors include her daughters, Deanna "Dee" Wurm (Dave) of Charlestown, Micah Hedrick ( Brian) of Jasper, Georgia, grandchildren, Zachary Holland, Chelsea, Holland, Blake Wurm, Savannah Hedrick, Taryn Hedrick and her nephew, Greg Kinslow (Becky).

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with interment to follow at Sellersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions can be made to: Hosparus of Southern Indiana (502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, Indiana 47150) and to Clark County Humane Association (2702 Middle Rd, Jeffersonville, IN 47130).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Garr Funeral Services
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Garr Funeral Services
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Garr Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
(812) 246-3344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved