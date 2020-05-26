Karen Dugan Newby



Charlestown, Indiana - Karen Dugan Newby, 78, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home in Charlestown, Indiana. She was born on July 7, 1941 to the late Florian and Mary Marjorie Dugan in Vevay, Indiana. Karen retired from the United States Census Bureau. In the earlier years she worked at ICI America and was the former co-owner of Auto Body of Louisville.



Survivors include her daughters, Deanna "Dee" Wurm (Dave) of Charlestown, Micah Hedrick ( Brian) of Jasper, Georgia, grandchildren, Zachary Holland, Chelsea, Holland, Blake Wurm, Savannah Hedrick, Taryn Hedrick and her nephew, Greg Kinslow (Becky).



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with interment to follow at Sellersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions can be made to: Hosparus of Southern Indiana (502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, Indiana 47150) and to Clark County Humane Association (2702 Middle Rd, Jeffersonville, IN 47130).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store