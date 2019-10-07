Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Kaegin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Elaine Giles Kaegin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Elaine Giles Kaegin Obituary
Karen Elaine Giles Kaegin

Taylorsville - Karen Elaine Kaegin (nee Giles) gained her angel wings on Friday, October 4, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas L. and Daisy Elaine Green Giles.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph Arthur Kaegin; daughter, Heather Elaine Kaegin Beeber (Gene); grandsons, Gene E. Beeber (Jacklyn), Joseph G. Beeber, and Justin D. Beeber; and great-grandchildren, Gene Aiden Beeber and Kamdynn Elaine Beeber.

She is also survived by brothers, Glen Giles and Gregory Giles; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Kaegin; step-mother, Edith Giles; and uncle, Frank Bradbury.

For the past 20 years Karen traveled the country running poker rooms and hosting poker tournaments including charity events and the World Series of Poker. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family.

Her memorial service is 5:00pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 1:00pm until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now