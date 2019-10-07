|
Karen Elaine Giles Kaegin
Taylorsville - Karen Elaine Kaegin (nee Giles) gained her angel wings on Friday, October 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas L. and Daisy Elaine Green Giles.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Joseph Arthur Kaegin; daughter, Heather Elaine Kaegin Beeber (Gene); grandsons, Gene E. Beeber (Jacklyn), Joseph G. Beeber, and Justin D. Beeber; and great-grandchildren, Gene Aiden Beeber and Kamdynn Elaine Beeber.
She is also survived by brothers, Glen Giles and Gregory Giles; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Kaegin; step-mother, Edith Giles; and uncle, Frank Bradbury.
For the past 20 years Karen traveled the country running poker rooms and hosting poker tournaments including charity events and the World Series of Poker. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family.
Her memorial service is 5:00pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 1:00pm until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019