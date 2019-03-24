Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Karen Elizabeth Harmon


Louisville - 45, passed away on the 19th day of March, 2019. Karen was born on September 28, 1973, in Louisville Kentucky. She graduated from New Albany High School and attended the University of Evansville.

Karen is survived by her parents, J. Spencer Harmon and Jane K. Harmon; brother, William S. Harmon; children, Jacob S. Harmon, Elizabeth L. Hall, William L. Hall and Brandon W. Hall.

An informal memorial service will be held on March 30th from 2-4pm at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in Karen's memory may be made to the donor's .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
