Karen Gayle Winkle
Louisville - Karen McStroots Winkle, age 59, from Grayson County passed away at home in Louisville surrounded by loved ones April 4, 2020. Karen owned and operated 4 Kings Café. She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmie McStoots. She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Joe Winkle, her adoring daughter, Melanie Willis (Matt) and her two grandchildren, Cole and Ella. She is also survived by her mother, Willa Dean McStoots Tate and her sisters, Pam Smith, Debra Bentzel (Tom), Gloria Roller (Richard), and Felicia Tate. She is also carried in love by her many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Karen attended Grayson County High School and then attended JCTC for Physical Therapy Studies. She also worked as an EMT for Metro and Commonwealth Ambulance Service. She is cherished by so many friends and family that she has touched throughout all of her adventures. Karen was a member of St Timothy Parish in South Louisville and then was a member of Mary Queen of Peace. "Her master replied, Well done, good and faithful servant" Matthew 25:23. If you would like to send messages of condolences please kindly email them to [email protected] We will display them at Karen's private family gathering at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Rd. Your love and deep feelings are needed and appreciated.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer for all friends and family.
J.B. Ratterman & Sons and Ratterman & Sons are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020