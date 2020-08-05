Karen Hadley
Louisville - Karen M. Hadley, 57, of Louisville, KY passed away on Tuesday, August 4, She was born on Aug 29, 1962 in Louisville, KY to Glyn and Sandra (Calhoon) Gilbert. Karen is survived by her loving Husband of 40 years, Gary Hadley, Daughters, Krissie (Chad) Harbin, and Amanda (Ricky) Eddington, Son, Keith Hadley, Parents Glyn & Sandra Gilbert, Grandchildren, Kaitlyn Harbin, Leland Harbin, Jada Clark, Caden Clark, Kingston Eddington, and soon to be Everlee Marie Harbin, Brother, Glyn Gilbert (Carolyn Dunaway), Sisters, Tracy (Steve) Renfro, and Dana Purvis (Brandon Gravel). Karen also leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of Nieces, Nephews, Friends, and Extended Family. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, Visitation will be open to the public while Karen's Funeral Service will be limited to Immediate Family Only. To leave a special message visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com