|
|
Karen L. Greenrose
Memphis, Indiana - Karen L. Greenrose, of Memphis, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Masonic Home of Louisville.
Karen is survived by her two sons, Jody D. Kurlas (wife Kate) of Santa Barbara, California and Anthony S. Kurlas (wife Ginger) of Jacksonville, Florida. Karen was a devoted grandmother to four granddaughters, Courtney Jane, Mimi Page, and Virginia Scott of Jacksonville, Florida and Brooke Lynn of Santa Barbara, California. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Hester Kummer.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 14, 1950, Karen graduated from Boone County High School in 1968. She graduated from the University of Kentucky: Jefferson Community College with a degree in Nursing in 1979. She later went on to couple her work experience and nursing degree to have a successful 35 year career in the health care industry, serving as the President and CEO for a number of healthcare companies and organizations. Karen retired in 2016 from her role as President and CEO of the American Association of Payers, Administrators and Networks, formerly AAPPO.
More importantly than her career, Karen was a proud mom, a loving grandmother, a giving friend and a dedicated member of the Northside Christian Church. One of her greatest joys was to open up her home and entertain family and friends. She was able to use this love and talent to help organize a benefit for "Forget Me Not Ministries" for many years. She will be missed by family, friends, her church and community.
A memorial service will be held on August 2nd, 2019, at Northside Christian Church in the Foundry Building. Visitation will begin at 4 PM and the service will begin at 5:30 PM. Pastor Nate Ross will be officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Northside Christian Church or Forget Me Not Ministries.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019