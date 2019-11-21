|
Karen Louise "Durham" Nalley
Louisville - 68, passed away November 20, 2019. She was a native of Louisville, devoted wife and a pet owner of 10.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie E. and Virginia A. Cornell Durham; and sister, Sue.
Left to carry on her memory is her loving husband of 46 years, Ronnie G. Nalley; brothers, Dave, Tim and Jerry; sister, Lynn; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home from 2 pm-8 pm. A service honoring Karen will be at the funeral home on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12 pm with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in memory of Karen may be made to Hosparus or the church of your choice, as she devoted her entire life to Jesus.
A note from Karen: "Thanks for all of the good times and happy times. I learned a lot on the hard times, medical and life itself. Make God #1 and save souls."
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019