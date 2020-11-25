1/1
Karen Lynn Edwards-Hunter
Karen Lynn Edwards-Hunter

Louisville - 70, transitioned on November 22, 2020. She was a beloved educator, mentor and a renowned theatrical legend in the Louisville Arts Community.

She leaves to celebrate her life, her fiance', Phillip Cherry; mother, Jacqueline Edwards; daughters, LaKeisha Hunter, Washington, DC and Leah Jones, (Dashill Smith), Atlanta, GA; siblings, Debora Lanier, Donna George, Arthetta Mapp (Vincent), Brockton Edwards(Marjorie), Phyllis Manswell (Garvin) of Pembroke Pines, FL and Lorna Edwards; granddaughter, Mecca Smith; 9 nieces and nephews, 18 great -nieces and nephews; 7 great-great nieces and nephews. numerous other relatives, friends and mentees.

Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home; A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
