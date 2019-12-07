|
|
Karen Maire Davis
Louisville - Karen Marie Davis, 63, entered into rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her Parents, David and Charlene Salsman; And Mother in Law, Mary Davis; Karen is survived by her Husband, Craig Davis; Her children, Lisa Jones (Brian), Marsha Davis, Walter Davis; Father in Law, Roscoe Davis; Brothers, Rusty (Gina), Tommy (Beth), Joey (MaryAnn) Salsman; Sister, Paula Woolley (Tim); Brother in Law, Keith Davis (Diann); and 7 grandchildren; Her service will be held on Wednesday at 2pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with cremation to follow. Her visitation will be held from 10am - 2pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019