Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisville - Karen Marie (Johnson) Whitaker, 36, of Louisville was called home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Karen was a member of Shively Christian Church and had formerly worked as a RN for Fresenius Kidney Care.

She is preceded in death by her father, John D. Johnson; a brother, David Lee Johnson.

Survivors include her mother Sandra M. Johnson; husband, Lee Whitaker; her sweet boy, Silas Lee Whitaker; a brother, Kevin Johnson (Mallory); mamaw, Lillie Halbleib. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 P.M. Tuesday.

Memorial gifts to Volunteers of America Mid States 570 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, KY. 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
