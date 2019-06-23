Karen S. Hauck



Louisville - Karen S. Hauck, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019.



She was born on May 23, 1952 to George and Jean Hauck. She graduated from AHS (1970) and the University of Kentucky (1974). GO CATS!!



Karen and her sister, Lynn, were 3rd generation owners of Hauck's Handy Store. Over the years she met many customers who became friends for life! She was a very loving and caring person and was always ready to lend a helping hand to someone in need. She started the Hauck's Secret Santa Fund that helped buy many gifts for deserving kids in the Schnitzelburg Area.



Karen's favorite vacation was Disney World, where she would start planning her next trip before she returned home because she would say, "Been there, done that, going back!"



Karen is survived by her father, George Hauck; sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Harvey Hite; niece and family, Tina, Aram, Olivia and Isabel Nerpouni; nephew and family, Darrell, Tori, Derek, Madison and Bryson Hite; fur babies, Shelby and Sophie; and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Franklin Hauck.



The family will receive visitors from 9 a.m. until service time, 10 a.m., on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Little Sisters of the Poor. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive, 40217, or St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Douglass Boulevard, 40205.



Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, has been entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary