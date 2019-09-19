Services
Karen Virginia Reiss Crippen


1951 - 2019
Karen Virginia Reiss Crippen Obituary
Karen Virginia Reiss Crippen

Louisville - Karen Virginia (Reiss) Crippen passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Salem, IL. Karen was born January 8, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky and graduated from Seneca High School.

Childhood development was high on Karen's list, so she attended and graduated from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where she majored in elementary education. She had a passion for teaching preschoolers, and loved to share their stories. She was a teacher in Salem and surrounding areas for many years.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Salem; had an avid interest in quilts, and was a devoted caretaker of her dogs.

Karen is survived by her son Brian Crippen, wife Michele (Reece) Crippen, and grandson Elijah Crippen, all of Festus, Missouri; brother Don Reiss (Nancy); niece Jennifer Hannah (Ed), and nephew Jeremy Reiss (Amanda), 4 great nieces, 1 great nephew, all of Louisville; and several cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Virginia Williams Reiss, and Oscar Lewis Reiss, and husband, Leon Crippen.

Life celebrations will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the donor's choice and sent to: Rogers Atkins Funeral Home, 403 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, IL 62881.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
