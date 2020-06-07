Karen Yvette Beason
Karen Yvette Beason

Louisville - Karen Yvette Beason, 62 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away June 3rd, 2020. Services will be held Monday, June 8th at 3pm at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky. Burial in Green Meadows. Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Beason family.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Service
03:00 PM
King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Spring Valley Funeral Home - Louisville
719 East Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40202
502-742-8016
