Karen Yvette Beason



Louisville - Karen Yvette Beason, 62 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away June 3rd, 2020. Services will be held Monday, June 8th at 3pm at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky. Burial in Green Meadows. Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Beason family.









