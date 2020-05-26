Karin Rochelle (Childress) Lash
Louisville - 63, when home to be with her heavenly father on May 18, 2020.
She was a Member of Bethel Baptist Church and retired Army Veteran.
Memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Bethel
Baptist Church, 3540 Garland Ave.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 26 to May 30, 2020.