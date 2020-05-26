Karin Rochelle (Childress) Lash
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karin Rochelle (Childress) Lash

Louisville - 63, when home to be with her heavenly father on May 18, 2020.

She was a Member of Bethel Baptist Church and retired Army Veteran.

Memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Bethel

Baptist Church, 3540 Garland Ave.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 26 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved