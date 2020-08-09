Karl Adrian Kederis



Lexington - Karl Adrian Kederis, age 51 of Lexington, beloved husband to Angela Turner Kederis for 27 years, passed away at home on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Nashville, TN, he was the son of Sharon Birk Kederis of Louisville and the late Cleves Joel Kederis. Karl was a Pilot Production Team Member with Toyota in Georgetown. He was a member of the Catholic Newman Center and the Knights of Columbus. Karl was an amazing woodworker who was mechanically inclined to work on anything. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, hiking as well as other activities. Most of all, Karl loved his family and was an amazing husband and father. Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by: two sons, Robert Matthew Kederis and Nathan Christopher Kederis, both of Lexington; siblings, Joe (Lora) Kederis of California, Kathy (Alan) Kingsbury of Louisville, Brian (Carla) Kederis of Glendale, KY, and George (Shannon) Kederis of Louisville; nephews and nieces, Joseph Kingsbury, Sydney Kederis, Steven Kederis, Christopher Kederis, Slayman Ali, Yasmine Ali, and Maya Kim; mother-in-law, Connie Turner of Texas; and sister-in-law, Kristin Turner of Texas. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by: his father-in-law, Maurice Evan Turner; and infant brother, Robert Birk Kederis. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 601 Hill N Dale Rd., Lexington, KY 40503. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Monday, August 10th at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will be in The Lexington Cemetery. In accordance with the State of Kentucky mandate, face coverings are required as well as social distancing practices.









