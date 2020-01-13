|
Karl D. Wachter
Louisville - Karl D. Wachter, 68, passed away Saturday, January 11. Born in Louisville the son of Karl A. and Christine (Downs) Wachter, KD was preceded in death by his parents and son Nick. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Donna Wilson Wachter, children Maggie and Zack, his beloved grandchildren Gavin, Jaden and Emma, and his sister Jacqueline. A private interment will be held at a later date. A Celeration of Life will be held Saturday, 6-8pm, at the Aero Club of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020