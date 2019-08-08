|
|
The Rev. Karl K. Lusk, Jr.
New Haven - 73, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born November 26, 1945 in Paris, KY., to the late Karl Kreiner and Ruby Plummer Lusk, Sr. Karl served on many local, regional, state and national organizations. Karl had a servant's heart but was also a devoted family man and was quite proud of his blended family. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Anne Thompson Lusk, his daughters, Katherine Kreiner (Larry) Elkin of Ravenel, SC., Elizabeth Lusk (Chris) Yohman of Summerville, SC., his son, Tim (Dee) Mallory of Lexington, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, a sister, a brother-in-law, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services for The Rev. Karl K. Lusk will be 11:00 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ. The Right Rev. Terry A. White will officiate. Interment will follow in Paris Cemetery in Paris, KY at 3:00 pm. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00-8:00 at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Flaget Memorial Hospital Foundation or Project Hope at Flaget Memorial Hospital, 4305 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown, KY 40004, Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 211 N. 3rd St. Bardstown, KY 40004, or Kentucky Railway Museum, PO Box 240 New Haven, KY 40051. The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019