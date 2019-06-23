Services
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
50 Fountain Drive
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 656-3220
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
50 Fountain Drive
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
50 Fountain Drive
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karla Teasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karla Olson Teasley


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karla Olson Teasley Obituary
Karla Olson Teasley

Glen Carbon, IL - Karla Olson Teasley, 61, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial donations may be made to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, MO. Additional condolences may also be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com.

VISITATION: A memorial visitation for Karla will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, IL 62034.

SERVICE: A memorial service will follow the visitation, at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Hill Funeral Home
Download Now