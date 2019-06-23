|
|
Karla Olson Teasley
Glen Carbon, IL - Karla Olson Teasley, 61, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial donations may be made to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, MO. Additional condolences may also be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com.
VISITATION: A memorial visitation for Karla will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M. at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, IL 62034.
SERVICE: A memorial service will follow the visitation, at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019