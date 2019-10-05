Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
4211 Jim Hawkins Drive
View Map
Karlyn "Bunny" Slater

Karlyn "Bunny" Slater Obituary
Karlyn "Bunny" Slater

Louisville - Karlyn "Bunny" Slater, 79, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Bunny was a retired teachers assistant with the Jefferson County Public School system, and Fern Creek Elementary.

Bunny was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ralph, and her brother, John Love.

She is survived by her sons, Steve (Connie) and Mike Slater; daughter, Kelly Creager; sister, LaDonna Walls (Rusty); 8 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, at 10:00 am at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Drive with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
