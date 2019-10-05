|
|
Karlyn "Bunny" Slater
Louisville - Karlyn "Bunny" Slater, 79, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Bunny was a retired teachers assistant with the Jefferson County Public School system, and Fern Creek Elementary.
Bunny was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ralph, and her brother, John Love.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Connie) and Mike Slater; daughter, Kelly Creager; sister, LaDonna Walls (Rusty); 8 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, at 10:00 am at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Drive with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019