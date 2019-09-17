Services
Watson Mathews Funeral Home
362 North Dooly Street
Montezuma, GA 31063
(478) 472-8191
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Morningside Baptist Church
7212 Arnoldtown Rd.
Louisville, KY
Karran Ann Geter


1946 - 2019
Karran Ann Geter Obituary
Karran Ann Geter

Marshallville, GA - Ms. Karran Ann Geter, 73, of Marshallville, Georgia, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Taylor County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Butler, Georgia.

A memorial service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 @ 6:00 p.m. at Morningside Baptist Church, 7212 Arnoldtown Rd. Louisville, KY 40214.

A complete obituary may be found on funeral home website.

Friends may express condolences to the family and sign the online guestbook at www.watsonmathewsfuneralhome.

Arrangements by Watson-Mathews Funeral Home in Montezuma, Georgia.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019
