Karran Ann Geter
Marshallville, GA - Ms. Karran Ann Geter, 73, of Marshallville, Georgia, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Taylor County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Butler, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 @ 6:00 p.m. at Morningside Baptist Church, 7212 Arnoldtown Rd. Louisville, KY 40214.
A complete obituary may be found on funeral home website.
Friends may express condolences to the family and sign the online guestbook at www.watsonmathewsfuneralhome.
Arrangements by Watson-Mathews Funeral Home in Montezuma, Georgia.
