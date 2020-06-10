Karrel Addington
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karrel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karrel Addington

Louisville - Karrel Addington, 83, of Louisville passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born September 26, 1936 in Eastern Kentucky in the small community of Jonancy to the late Benton and Frances Osborne Addington.

He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked in Production Management as a supervisor. He was a beloved and revered member of Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church and was a pastor himself for many years. Karrel was a published author of the books "Journey Through the Bible" and " Power of the Blood." He was a Kentucky Colonel. He was loved by his community, his church family, friends, and mostly, his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Buelah Harris; Daryl Mullins; Bobbie St. Pierre; and Billie Johnson.

Karrel's memory will be cherished forever by those he left behind. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Blackburn Addington; his daughter, Lisa Parker; a granddaughter, Hannah Parker Gruver (Gene); two grandsons, Bradley Addington Parker; Brent David Parker; and a sister, Janice Wright (Cleon).

Funeral Services for Karrel will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville and will be available on live stream on Ratterman Brothers East Louisville's Facebook page. The link to the service can be found at www.RattermanBrothers.com under Mr. Addingtons obituary information. Burial to follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, KY. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., Sunday, June 14th at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Karrel to the Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church, 10841 Barricks Road, Louisville, KY 40229.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved