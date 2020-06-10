Karrel Addington
Louisville - Karrel Addington, 83, of Louisville passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born September 26, 1936 in Eastern Kentucky in the small community of Jonancy to the late Benton and Frances Osborne Addington.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked in Production Management as a supervisor. He was a beloved and revered member of Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church and was a pastor himself for many years. Karrel was a published author of the books "Journey Through the Bible" and " Power of the Blood." He was a Kentucky Colonel. He was loved by his community, his church family, friends, and mostly, his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Buelah Harris; Daryl Mullins; Bobbie St. Pierre; and Billie Johnson.
Karrel's memory will be cherished forever by those he left behind. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Blackburn Addington; his daughter, Lisa Parker; a granddaughter, Hannah Parker Gruver (Gene); two grandsons, Bradley Addington Parker; Brent David Parker; and a sister, Janice Wright (Cleon).
Funeral Services for Karrel will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville and will be available on live stream on Ratterman Brothers East Louisville's Facebook page. The link to the service can be found at www.RattermanBrothers.com under Mr. Addingtons obituary information. Burial to follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, KY. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., Sunday, June 14th at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Karrel to the Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church, 10841 Barricks Road, Louisville, KY 40229.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.