Karyn Beth (Hyman) HarkinsLouisville - Karyn Beth (Hyman) Harkins,50 lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on July 18, 2020.She graduated Ballard High School and the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Criminal Justice.Karyn was employed by Broadway Across America where she enjoyed meeting fellow colleagues, from all over the country, whose work involved making Broadway Shows available to their communities.Her love of travel took her to New York for business, as well as Israel three times. First time was as a teenager, taking part in an archaeological dig and lived on a kibbutz. Later she did a photography study in the area and one more time traveled with a group of mothers, like herself. Her dream of going to Belize was not realized but her spirit will be there in "Karyn's Next Chapter".Karyn was predeceased by her husband Eric Dawes Harkins. She is survived by her children, Henry Dawes Harkins and Jason Louis Harkins; her parents, Janie and Dr. Roy Hyman; her brother Kevin Phillip Hyman (Jenny); uncles, Dr. Neil Wasserman (Ann), Steve Hyman (Peggy); her in-laws, Margaret and David Harkins; sister-in-law, Holly Borton (Mike); niece Danica Hyman; nephews Ivan Borton and Chris Knotts; and her cousins Adam Wasserman (Andrea), Brian Wasserman (Heidi), Lee Hyman (Debby).Our family gratefully thanks Karyn's brother Kevin who has spent this last month in Louisville attending to her needs as her health rapidly declined.Funeral services were private due to Covid19. Karyn was buried in Keneseth Israel Cemetery.Donations to the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) Louisville Section, 1250 Bardstown Rd #113, Louisville, KY 40205 or the KY Institute for Torah Education, 2310 Dorothy Ave, Louisville, KY 40205.