Kate Daub
Louisville - Mary Catherine "Kate" Daub, 94, passed away September 30, 2019.
She was an active resident and ambassador at Atria Senior Living at Stony Brook.
Her husband, Raymond Daub preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children; Barbara Egan (Pat), Sandy Lee (Steve), Kathy Bratcher (Dave), Terri Warren (Rob), Ray Daub (Colleen); 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brother, Charlie Hamilton (Kathleen); sister-in-law, Peggy Wade; and numerous extended family members.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday, October 4, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00pm-8:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019