1/1
Katherine Elizabeth "Kathy" Bahm
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Elizabeth "Kathy" Bahm

Louisvile - Katherine Elizabeth "Kathy" Bahm, age 75, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her children on September 8, 2020 after a brief battle with metastatic lung cancer.

The first daughter born June 28, 1945 to Wallace and Genevieve Bahm at the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, Kathy was raised in and lived her life in Louisville, Kentucky. Kathy raised three children with her husband, Charles David Moore, who preceded her in death in 2019.

Employed at various jobs throughout her life, her work at the Louisville Zoo fulfilled her love for animals and allowed her to share her vivacious personality and serve individuals. However, as a dedicated mother, her commitment and care for her youngest son with Downs Syndrome was a focus in her life. She treasured her children, her granddaughter, and her great grandsons.

Loved affectionately as Honey Bunny by her son, Charlie, Kathy also had the gift of not holding back her opinion and for telling it like it is. A loving heart guided her relationships and precise wording rarely sugar coated anything.

Kathy leaves behind her children Carrie and Charlie Moore, granddaughter Chelsea Looney (Chris Dale), her great grandsons Cruz and Cayson Dale, and five siblings from her large Catholic family. Kathy predeceases her son David Allen Moore.

Visitation 4-8 PM Monday, September 14, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4623 Preston Hwy. Funeral Mass 10AM Tuesday, September 15 at St. James Catholic Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved