Katherine Elizabeth "Kathy" BahmLouisvile - Katherine Elizabeth "Kathy" Bahm, age 75, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her children on September 8, 2020 after a brief battle with metastatic lung cancer.The first daughter born June 28, 1945 to Wallace and Genevieve Bahm at the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, Kathy was raised in and lived her life in Louisville, Kentucky. Kathy raised three children with her husband, Charles David Moore, who preceded her in death in 2019.Employed at various jobs throughout her life, her work at the Louisville Zoo fulfilled her love for animals and allowed her to share her vivacious personality and serve individuals. However, as a dedicated mother, her commitment and care for her youngest son with Downs Syndrome was a focus in her life. She treasured her children, her granddaughter, and her great grandsons.Loved affectionately as Honey Bunny by her son, Charlie, Kathy also had the gift of not holding back her opinion and for telling it like it is. A loving heart guided her relationships and precise wording rarely sugar coated anything.Kathy leaves behind her children Carrie and Charlie Moore, granddaughter Chelsea Looney (Chris Dale), her great grandsons Cruz and Cayson Dale, and five siblings from her large Catholic family. Kathy predeceases her son David Allen Moore.Visitation 4-8 PM Monday, September 14, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4623 Preston Hwy. Funeral Mass 10AM Tuesday, September 15 at St. James Catholic Church.