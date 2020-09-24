1/1
Katherine Elizabeth "Betty" Hite
Katherine Elizabeth "Betty" Hite

Louisville - passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born in Lexington, KY to Bernard Murray and Mary Ellen Costello. She attended Lexington Catholic High School and the University of Kentucky, and was a retired Catholic school teacher. She loved sunny Aruba and enjoyed playing Bridge with Frank and Sandy, as well as a good game of Pinochle.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Grant.

Betty is survived by her loving husband, James S. Hite; sons, Steven (Kathy), Bill (Anna), Andy (Becca), Joe, and Tim; grandchildren, Abigail, Maggie, Sully, Lexi, Mikey, and Jeanna; great-grandchildren, Eden and Gia; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at St. Raphael the Archangel, 2141 Lancashire Ave, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 pm on Monday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Raphael the Archangel Path to Greatness.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
