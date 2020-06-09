Katherine "Kate" Hicks
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine "Kate" Hicks

West Columbia - Katherine Young (Kate) Hicks died on June 5, 2020 at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community in West Columbia, South Carolina. Kate was born on September 13, 1929 in Anchorage, Kentucky. She received her B.A. from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She received her M.Ed. from Clemson University in Clemson, S.C.

Kate worked as a travel agent at two different times in her career and as a teacher, specializing in remedial reading. She took a keen interest in her students and did everything she could to help them thrive. Travel was a lifelong joy, as were animals, nature, and books. She volunteered with local humane societies and as a reading tutor after she retired. Having grown up in Louisville, Kentucky, she loved the Kentucky Derby and horse racing. She loved history and was an active member of the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in South Carolina. She was known for her graciousness and beautiful smile, greeting everyone with a smile until the very end.

She was predeceased by her parents, Josephine Cavitt Herring and Leving Perry Young, and her husband William Lawrence Hicks. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Lawrence Hicks and her husband Rhodes L. Bruns of Berkeley, CA and Josephine Herring Hicks of Charlotte, N.C., and her cousin Henry Herring Eichelberger and his wife Jeanne of Lexington, VA.

The family extends deep gratitude for her nurses and the entire staff at Still Hopes and especially to Yolanda Rosario, who helped care for Kate lovingly for many years and treated her as her own mother.

Memorials may be made to the World Wildlife Fund or to the Humane Society of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Goldfinch Funeral Home. Please share condolences at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved