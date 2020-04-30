Resources
New Albany - Katherine June Sanders (nee Booze), 79, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has been chosen and Chapman Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.

June was born in London, Kentucky to the late Saul and Mabel Booze. She was a commercial lending manager and real estate closing supervisor. She was an avid reader and wordsmith and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James ("Jim") Sanders; a brother, Ray Booze; and a sister, LeEtta Perdue. She is survived by her domestic companion of 20 years, Robert Woodruff; daughter, Rebecca Sanders-Plummer (Jerry); her son, Bradley Guarino-Sanders, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of June can be made to the -Mama Squid Memorial, c/o Greg Lander, 620 Erin Drive, Jeffersonville, IN., 47130. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
