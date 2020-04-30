Katherine June Sanders
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine June Sanders

New Albany - Katherine June Sanders (nee Booze), 79, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has been chosen and Chapman Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.

June was born in London, Kentucky to the late Saul and Mabel Booze. She was a commercial lending manager and real estate closing supervisor. She was an avid reader and wordsmith and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James ("Jim") Sanders; a brother, Ray Booze; and a sister, LeEtta Perdue. She is survived by her domestic companion of 20 years, Robert Woodruff; daughter, Rebecca Sanders-Plummer (Jerry); her son, Bradley Guarino-Sanders, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of June can be made to the American Cancer Society-Mama Squid Memorial, c/o Greg Lander, 620 Erin Drive, Jeffersonville, IN., 47130. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
431 W Harrison Ave
Clarksville, IN 47129
(812) 283-7110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved