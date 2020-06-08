Katherine Lee
Louisville - 91, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Alvin Lee.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Thursday, June 11, 2020, at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.