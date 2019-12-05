|
Katherine Lorene (Brown) Blaine
Katherine "Kat" Lorene Brown 67, was born to Ethel Mae Brown (later Goodwin) and Maryland "Red" Goodwin on May 7th, 1952, in Harlan, Kentucky. Katherine passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.
A very bright Student, Kat would go on to attend the prestigious Lincoln Institute High School (founded by Berea College) in Simpsonville, Kentucky. She was a member of the school's final graduating class in 1970. The school was established for gifted, but under privileged students across Kentucky. She would continue her academic career at the University of Louisville, obtaining degrees in business and accounting. She later chose to enter the field of nursing, eventually retiring from Eastern State Hospital after 21 years there as a licensed Practical Nurse.
Katherine leaves behind 6 children: Denise Brown, Lexington; Mika McClain (Haven), Louisville; Michael Brown (Priscilla), Harlan; John Blaine (Sarah), Lexington; Jessica Blaine, Lexington; Kelli Brown, Lexington. Katherine was especially proud of her 24 grand-children and 3 great grandchildren.
Services will be held in Lexington on Saturday, December 7th, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home located at 3421 Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will begin at 12:30, followed by the memorial service at 2:30.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019