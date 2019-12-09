|
Katherine Marie Williams Wheat
Louisville - Katherine Marie Williams Wheat, 93, of Louisville passed away suddenly this past Saturday, "Pearl Harbor Day." She was born and raised in Irvine, Estill County, Kentucky to Charlie and Nellie Williams, both of whom predeceased her.
She was the second of six children, her older brother Jack Williams, a fallen hero of the Normandy invasion in World War II, and her younger siblings, Roy Williams of Radcliff, KY, Margaret Camic of Lexington, KY, Emma Louise Williams who passed away a few days after birth, and Sheryl Chaney, of Irvine, Ky. Her sister, Margaret is Katherine's only surviving sibling. Her late sister Sheryl's husband, Jerry Chaney, also survives.
Katherine was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, the first in her family to attend and graduate from college and was an elementary school teacher, first teaching part-time in a one room school house in Estill County while she was attending college. In the early 1950s she was stricken with Tuberculosis but survived after months of recuperation in a TB sanitarium in Georgia before having her children. Then beginning in the 1950s, she was a second-grade teacher in Louisville at the Samuel D. Jones Elementary School for a number of years, and then at Atkinson Elementary until her retirement in the 1980s.
Her husband, Omer "Buddy" or "Buck" Wheat died at a very young age, widowing Katherine in 1975, following which she finished raising her three children, and put all three of them through college while blossoming into her best role, the matriarch of what has grown into a now sizable family, each member of which has cherished the nurture and mentoring Katherine readily provided including her children, Joe Wheat (Susan) of Bluffton, SC, Jack Wheat (Candy) of Prospect, Ky and Lisa Boyd (Larry) of Louisville, and her grandchildren, Kelly Wheat Compton, Robert Wheat (Adrian), and Aston Wheat Paulin (Addison), all of Louisville, Lauren Boyd Harper (Jerod) of Lubbock, Texas, Grant Boyd (Alexandria) of Camarillo, California, Nicki Wheat Ebersold (Austin) of LaGrange, KY, and Schuyler McCaig of Carlsbad, California who has been "adopted" into the Wheat family and was like a grandson to Katherine.
She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren—and the family is expecting the 11th in January—and is also survived by dozens of beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will be receiving visitors from 11:00 to 1:00 Thursday at the Highlands Funeral Home in Louisville to be followed by a private celebration of life service for the extended family at the Resthaven Cemetery where Katherine will be entombed beside her late husband. Her grandson-in-law, the Rev. Jerod Harper will lead the service.
Katherine's preferred charity is the , 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019