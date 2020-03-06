|
Katherine Roberta Bruenderman
Louisville - Katherine Roberta Bruenderman ("Kathy" to her many siblings) passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of February 28, 2020, in Louisville, KY surrounded by her loving family. A resident of Newport, KY, Katherine was born in Louisville on July 26, 1945, to John and Lucille Bruenderman, the third child in a family of twelve children.
She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and received her undergraduate degree from Ursuline College (now part of Bellarmine University), a Master's degree from the University of Cincinnati, and a Juris Doctor degree from Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law.
Throughout her professional life, Katherine was a champion of those who needed a champion the most. Her years as a social worker and later as an attorney were spent generously representing people who had little in the way of resources but who needed help with the many trials and tribulations of life. While she never had much in the way of financial resources, Katherine was rich in friends. Those who knew her loved her kind soul. She often saw the beauty and value in things and people that others could not. Katherine's greatest legacies are her humanitarianism, brilliance and delightful sense of humor. Many will remember and miss her generous sharing of her talents, her wit and wisdom, and her great appreciation of art and culture.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and nephew, Michael Buddington. She is survived by her brothers: Warren (Janice), Paul, David (Debbie), Tom (Beverly), Jim (Patti), Mike, Jim Ross (Toni), and Patrick (Elizabeth), all of Louisville, KY: sisters, Diane Buddington (Don), Boulder, CO; Nancy Skiles (Dallas), Louisville, KY; Carol Paisley, Lexington, KY; Martha Gray (John) of Frankfort, KY; and Gail Skees (Frank), Louisville, KY; twenty nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her chosen family of dear friends and special cousins.
True to her giving nature, it was Katherine's wish to donate her body to the UC College of Medicine. A memorial gathering and Celebration of Life will be held (and announced) at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home in St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020