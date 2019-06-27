Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Walters Clements AME Zion Church
4641 E. Indiana Trail
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Walters Clements AME Zion Church
4641 E. Indiana Trail
Reverend Katherine V. Joyner

Reverend Katherine V. Joyner Obituary
Reverend Katherine V. Joyner

Louisville - 72, passed away Tuesday, 25, 2019.

She was a member of Walters Clements AME Zion Church, and a retired Elder with the AME Zion Church.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory L. Joyner (Tamiko) and Craig A. Joyner; grandchildren, Ashlea Lewis, Jalisa Joyner, Terrell Joyner, Jamil Joyner, Tori Cain, Makai Adkins, Gregory S. Joyner and Craig L. Joyner; 2 great-grandchildren, Michelle Joyner and Kynlee Joyner.

Visitation: 9am -1pm Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Walters Clements AME Zion Church, 4641 E. Indiana Trail, with funeral service at 1pm, burial in Petersburg -Newburg Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019
