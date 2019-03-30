Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
1925 Lewiston Drive
Kathi Ecken Obituary
Kathi Ecken

Louisville - entered into rest on Thursday, March 28th.

She was an office manager for Dr. Alan Roth and a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Kathi is survived by her husband of 40 years, Scott Ecken; two sons, Ryan Ecken (Erica) and Jonathan Ecken (Kyra Banta); her soon to be first grandchild, Finn; and two brothers, Donnie Lane (Carol) and Charlie Lane (Colette).

Her funeral will be on Monday at 1pm at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3pm until 8pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
