|
|
Kathleen "Kay" (Brumleve) Burris
Louisville - 49, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Brumleve.
She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, John Burris; children, Wyatt and Olivia Burris; mother, Joyce "Joy" Brumleve; brothers, Ted (Tracy), Rick (Ronelle), and Bill Brumleve (Ann); and sisters, Kim Wilding (David) and Anne Staley (Jeff).
Her funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7500 St Paul Church Rd. Visitation will be from 12-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019