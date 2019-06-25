Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
7500 St Paul Church Rd.
Kathleen "Kay" (Brumleve) Burris

Kathleen "Kay" (Brumleve) Burris Obituary
Kathleen "Kay" (Brumleve) Burris

Louisville - 49, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Brumleve.

She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, John Burris; children, Wyatt and Olivia Burris; mother, Joyce "Joy" Brumleve; brothers, Ted (Tracy), Rick (Ronelle), and Bill Brumleve (Ann); and sisters, Kim Wilding (David) and Anne Staley (Jeff).

Her funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7500 St Paul Church Rd. Visitation will be from 12-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019
