Kathleen "Kacy" Clarice Whittenberg ReedLouisville - 65 of Louisville, passed away, May 10, 2020 at Baptist Health. She was born December 26, 1954 in Louisville, Ky to the late Gil and Jo Hoover Whittenberg.Kacy will be remembered for her bursting sense of humor, the smiles she put on people's faces, and being such full of life.She leaves behind her daughter, Ashleigh Reed; a sister, Debbie Whittenberg; grandchildren, Mikayla Hendricks, Jordan Hendricks; and nieces, Becky and Melissa Feireisel.A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date for friends and family.Donations may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church and Gilda's Club.