Kathleen Clarice Whittenberg "Kacy" Reed
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen "Kacy" Clarice Whittenberg Reed

Louisville - 65 of Louisville, passed away, May 10, 2020 at Baptist Health. She was born December 26, 1954 in Louisville, Ky to the late Gil and Jo Hoover Whittenberg.

Kacy will be remembered for her bursting sense of humor, the smiles she put on people's faces, and being such full of life.

She leaves behind her daughter, Ashleigh Reed; a sister, Debbie Whittenberg; grandchildren, Mikayla Hendricks, Jordan Hendricks; and nieces, Becky and Melissa Feireisel.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date for friends and family.

Donations may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church and Gilda's Club.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved